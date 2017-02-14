Man shot in leg in Salinas early Tues

Man shot in leg in Salinas early Tues

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Salinas Californian

Man shot in leg in Salinas early Tues A man was shot in the leg while in his home in a neighborhood early Tuesday. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2lMP3Sv A man was shot in the leg while in his home in a neighborhood off Del Monte Avenue and North Sanborn Road early Tuesday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Monterey County was issued at February 16 at 4:53PM PST

