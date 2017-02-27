Man in tent shot to death in Salinas' Chinatown area.
A 52-year-old man inside a tent, identified as Robert Sanchez, was shot multiple times and killed near the intersection of Soledad and Lake streets in Salinas on Thursday, Feb. 23, the Salinas Police Department reported. Sanchez was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds by police, after they were alerted to the scene by Shotspotter at 12:21pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Dump Rumor
|14 hr
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|23 hr
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Mon
|Eliene Oliveira
|35
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
|Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|8
|Oxycodone
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC