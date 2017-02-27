Man in tent shot to death in Salinas' Chinatown area.

A 52-year-old man inside a tent, identified as Robert Sanchez, was shot multiple times and killed near the intersection of Soledad and Lake streets in Salinas on Thursday, Feb. 23, the Salinas Police Department reported. Sanchez was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds by police, after they were alerted to the scene by Shotspotter at 12:21pm.

