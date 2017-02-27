Man in tent shot to death in Salinas'...

Man in tent shot to death in Salinas' Chinatown area.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

A 52-year-old man inside a tent, identified as Robert Sanchez, was shot multiple times and killed near the intersection of Soledad and Lake streets in Salinas on Thursday, Feb. 23, the Salinas Police Department reported. Sanchez was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds by police, after they were alerted to the scene by Shotspotter at 12:21pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Dump Rumor 14 hr paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale 23 hr Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Mon Eliene Oliveira 35
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb 25 Towed to many times 10
Where can I buy some blue shorts Feb 21 PSUfan 1
News Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13) Feb 21 PSUfan 8
Oxycodone Feb 21 PSUfan 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,226,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC