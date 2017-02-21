Man fatally shot in Chinatown area of Salinas
Salinas >> Robert Sanchez, 52, was found fatally shot by officers in a tent in Chinatown on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Shotspotter system alerted police to two shots fired in the area of Soledad and Lake streets at 12:21 p.m. Officers arrived to find Sanchez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
