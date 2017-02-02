Man dies in fiery car crash in Salinas
It appears that Requena was driving at extremely high speeds when he lost control of the vehicle, according to police. The vehicle spun out of control and hit a curb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|13 hr
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec '16
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC