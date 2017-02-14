Man dies after shooting near Salinas

Salinas >> A shooting south of Salinas on Sunday left an 18-year-old man dead, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Spence and Old Stage roads at 3:48 p.m. Sunday.

