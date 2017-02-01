Low on quantity, Stanford FB recruiti...

Low on quantity, Stanford FB recruiting class high on ability

The latest Stanford football recruiting class is all about quality. The Cardinal not only signed the nation's top quarterback in Davis Mills, it also signed two of the top-rated offensive tackles to protect him in Foster Sarell and Walker Little.

