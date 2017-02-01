Low chance of TB exposure at Salinas ...

Low chance of TB exposure at Salinas Courthouse last fall spurs recommendation for testing.

It's bad enough having to show up in court, now it turns out people who were in two Salinas Courthouse departments on specific dates last fall were possibly exposed to tuberculosis and should consider getting tested, the Monterey County Health Department announced today. The chance of contracting TB in the two instances is very low, but the county's health officer and director of public health, Dr. Edward Moreno, says he is recommending people get tested "out of an abundance of caution."

