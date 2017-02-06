Jose Casta eda trial delayed to May

Jose Casta eda trial delayed to May

Jose CastaA eda trial delayed to May Jose CastaA eda is seeking to replace his current attorney Victor Campos with Jaime Segall-Gutierrez Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2kG1BNQ Monterey County Superior Court Judge Carrie Panetta has agreed to meet with Jaime Segall-Gutierrez, the attorney that Jose CastaA eda is seeking to replace his current attorney Victor Campos with. CastaA eda's domestic violence trial was set to start Monday morning but was stalled because he is looking to change attorneys.

