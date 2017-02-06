Jose Casta eda trial delayed to May
Jose CastaA eda trial delayed to May Jose CastaA eda is seeking to replace his current attorney Victor Campos with Jaime Segall-Gutierrez Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2kG1BNQ Monterey County Superior Court Judge Carrie Panetta has agreed to meet with Jaime Segall-Gutierrez, the attorney that Jose CastaA eda is seeking to replace his current attorney Victor Campos with. CastaA eda's domestic violence trial was set to start Monday morning but was stalled because he is looking to change attorneys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Feb 2
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec '16
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC