Heavy storm rolling into Monterey County
Monterey >> Monterey County is bracing for more high winds and significant rainfall as another major storm is expected to wallop the area. “We're still expecting the storm to roll through tonight through tomorrow with high winds and heavy rains,” said Steve Anderson of the weather service Sunday afternoon.
