Heavy storm rolling into Monterey County

19 hrs ago

Monterey >> Monterey County is bracing for more high winds and significant rainfall as another major storm is expected to wallop the area. “We're still expecting the storm to roll through tonight through tomorrow with high winds and heavy rains,” said Steve Anderson of the weather service Sunday afternoon.

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Monterey County was issued at February 20 at 5:23AM PST

