Garden Grove man pleads guilty to 201...

Garden Grove man pleads guilty to 2015 double murder, double attempted-murder in Salinas.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

Samuel Ejaz will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his estranged wife's aunt and uncle and attempting to kill his wife and her cousin in 2015. According to a press release from the Monterey County District Attorney's office, Ejaz, 51, pleaded to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, spousal abuse and enhancements for personal use of a firearm for the Aug. 27, 2015 attack after an ongoing domestic dispute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Dump Rumor 20 hr paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Tue Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Mon Eliene Oliveira 35
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb 25 Towed to many times 10
Where can I buy some blue shorts Feb 21 PSUfan 1
News Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13) Feb 21 PSUfan 8
Oxycodone Feb 21 PSUfan 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC