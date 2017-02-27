Garden Grove man pleads guilty to 2015 double murder, double attempted-murder in Salinas.

Samuel Ejaz will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his estranged wife's aunt and uncle and attempting to kill his wife and her cousin in 2015. According to a press release from the Monterey County District Attorney's office, Ejaz, 51, pleaded to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, spousal abuse and enhancements for personal use of a firearm for the Aug. 27, 2015 attack after an ongoing domestic dispute.

