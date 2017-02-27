Garden Grove man pleads guilty in Sal...

Garden Grove man pleads guilty in Salinas Social Security Office parking lot murders

Salinas >> A Garden Grove man who ambushed his wife and her family in a parking lot in Salinas pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts including first-degree murder on Tuesday, The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said. Samuel Ejaz, 51, shot and killed his estranged wife's aunt and uncle, and attempted to kill his wife and her cousin, severely injuring them both on Aug. 27, 2015, in front of the Salinas Social Security office.

