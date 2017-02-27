Garden Grove man pleads guilty in Salinas Social Security Office parking lot murders
Salinas >> A Garden Grove man who ambushed his wife and her family in a parking lot in Salinas pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts including first-degree murder on Tuesday, The Monterey County District Attorney's Office said. Samuel Ejaz, 51, shot and killed his estranged wife's aunt and uncle, and attempted to kill his wife and her cousin, severely injuring them both on Aug. 27, 2015, in front of the Salinas Social Security office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Dump Rumor
|6 hr
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|16 hr
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Mon
|Eliene Oliveira
|35
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
|Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|8
|Oxycodone
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC