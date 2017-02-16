Four people injured in Salinas shooting Wednesday night.
Three women and a man ranging in ages from 27 to 60 were shot and injured by two men in the area of East Lake Street and Bridge Alley Wednesday night, the Salinas Police Department reported. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
