Fire District marks 10 years
Fire District marks 10 years of enhanced life saving Regional Fire District is celebrating its 10th anniversary of providing advanced life support to residents Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2l8BeAm Monterey County Regional Fire District celebrates the tenth anniversary of advanced life support services that are provided on the 68 Corridor, Division Chief Eric Ulwelling, reported. "We're always improving and extending our services and can currently provide service within seven minutes or less, 90 percent of the time," Ulwelling said.
