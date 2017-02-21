Evacuations ordered amid heavy Northern California rain
Evacuations were ordered in Central California on Monday and flash-flood warnings were issued elsewhere as downpours swelled creeks and rivers to troubling levels in the already soggy region. People living along a section of the Carmel River in Monterey County were told to leave, as were those in a neighbourhood of Salinas near Santa Rita Creek and a few people in rural Royal Oaks, where a mudslide encroached on a home.
