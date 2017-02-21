Evacuations ordered amid heavy Northe...

Evacuations ordered amid heavy Northern California rain

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Evacuations were ordered in Central California on Monday and flash-flood warnings were issued elsewhere as downpours swelled creeks and rivers to troubling levels in the already soggy region. People living along a section of the Carmel River in Monterey County were told to leave, as were those in a neighbourhood of Salinas near Santa Rita Creek and a few people in rural Royal Oaks, where a mudslide encroached on a home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where can I buy some blue shorts 8 hr PSUfan 1
News Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13) 8 hr PSUfan 8
Oxycodone 9 hr PSUfan 1
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Feb 18 Bobby Lauser 1
Cab Fare to Huatulco? Feb 16 charpentier pluto 1
News Couple tries to sell baby at Walmart; 'Save Mor... (Jun '10) Feb 14 Phartalingus 106
Help me get home Feb 2 Big Tom Teezer 4
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,041 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC