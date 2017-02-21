Evacuation underway in Salinas; Flash flood warnings issued for
Salinas firefighters began evacuating homes in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood near Russell Road and San Juan Grade Road just after 11 a.m. Monday. Santa Rita Creek rapidly reached its peak as unrelenting rain pounded Salinas.
