Dozens rescued from rising waters in ...

Dozens rescued from rising waters in San Jose neighbourhood

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

Residents walk down a flooded road on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, in Salinas, Calif. Forecasters issued flash flood warnings Monday throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in Northern California as downpours swelled creeks and rivers in the already soggy region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where can I buy some blue shorts 22 hr PSUfan 1
News Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13) 22 hr PSUfan 8
Oxycodone 22 hr PSUfan 1
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Feb 18 Bobby Lauser 1
Cab Fare to Huatulco? Feb 16 charpentier pluto 1
News Couple tries to sell baby at Walmart; 'Save Mor... (Jun '10) Feb 14 Phartalingus 106
Help me get home Feb 2 Big Tom Teezer 4
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,607 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC