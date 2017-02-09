Cue the trailer: A downtown theater i...

Cue the trailer: A downtown theater is on its way to Pomona

POMONA >> City leaders gave the green light for the development of a multi-screen movie theater in the city's downtown , which has gone theater-less for decades. City Council members voted in the wee hours of Tuesday morning 4-3 to enter into an agreement with Maya Cinemas North America.

