CSUMB student gets grant to help immi...

CSUMB student gets grant to help immigrant communities

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Monterey County Herald

SALINAS >> As part of her community service at the Central Coast Citizenship Project, Daisy Leon Melendrez has interviewed dozens of permanent residents who are fearful of what could happen to them and their relatives under the current presidency. Many of them are studying to become citizens, Leon Melendrez said, so they can bolster their rights in this country and perhaps help other family members gain legal status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Couple tries to sell baby at Walmart; 'Save Mor... (Jun '10) 20 hr Phartalingus 106
Help me get home Feb 2 Big Tom Teezer 4
Parking Lot Sex Business Down Jan 23 Local Statistics 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Jan '17 Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec '16 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec '16 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,191 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC