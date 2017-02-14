CSUMB student gets grant to help immigrant communities

SALINAS >> As part of her community service at the Central Coast Citizenship Project, Daisy Leon Melendrez has interviewed dozens of permanent residents who are fearful of what could happen to them and their relatives under the current presidency. Many of them are studying to become citizens, Leon Melendrez said, so they can bolster their rights in this country and perhaps help other family members gain legal status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.