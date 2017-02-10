Crews search Salinas River for missin...

Crews search Salinas River for missing pedestrian

52 min ago

Greenfield >> Two people were injured and a third person was missing in the Salinas River on Saturday after the three pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on a bridge on Elm Avenue. Cal Fire reported that the accident occurred about 2 p.m. on Elm at the river crossing near Metz Road east of Greenfield.

Salinas, CA

