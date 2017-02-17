County Supervisor Luis Alejo closes office for Day Without Immigrants.
A notice on the door of County Supervisor Luis Alejo's office Thursday, announcing it's closed for the day. Restaurants and businesses all over Monterey County are closed today in solidarity with a national strike aiming to show the value immigrants bring to the country.
