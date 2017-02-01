Commercial Loan Assistant
The Commercial Loan Assistant is responsible for performing a variety of duties to establish, process and maintain loan documentation and electronic files in compliance with a wide range of lending laws, rules and regulations. This position provides day-to-day support to the Relationship Managers in setting up, gathering financial and collateral information, preliminary preparation of credit write-ups and ordering of loan documentation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Help me get home
|Jan 18
|Lori
|3
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec '16
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC