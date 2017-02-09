Colorado Springs Choral Society Announces New Executive Director
The Board of Trustees of the Colorado Springs Choral Society announced today that Peter Tuff has been named the new executive director. After serving for the past five months as the Choral Society's director of development, Tuff succeeds Jim Sena, who served in the position for over three years on a part-time basis.
