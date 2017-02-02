Casta eda requests change of attorney
The judge noted that, if allowed, it would be the second time that he fired his attorney on the eve of the trial. Jose CastaA eda requests change of attorney The judge noted that, if allowed, it would be the second time that he fired his attorney on the eve of the trial.
