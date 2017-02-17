Carmel Valley, North Salinas resident...

Carmel Valley, North Salinas residents ordered to evacuate due to flooding.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

With more rain in the forecast this afternoon and evening, Carmel Valley residents who live along the Carmel River are ordered to evacuate, "as quickly as possible" according to a Monterey County announcement. The low-lying area that might be affected extends from communities along the river from the Los Padres Dam to Mission Fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp... Sat Bobby Lauser 1
Cab Fare to Huatulco? Feb 16 charpentier pluto 1
News Couple tries to sell baby at Walmart; 'Save Mor... (Jun '10) Feb 14 Phartalingus 106
Help me get home Feb 2 Big Tom Teezer 4
Parking Lot Sex Business Down Jan 23 Local Statistics 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Jan '17 Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec '16 LaTreena Toots 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monterey County was issued at February 21 at 12:14AM PST

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,031,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC