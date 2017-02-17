Carmel Valley, North Salinas residents ordered to evacuate due to flooding.
With more rain in the forecast this afternoon and evening, Carmel Valley residents who live along the Carmel River are ordered to evacuate, "as quickly as possible" according to a Monterey County announcement. The low-lying area that might be affected extends from communities along the river from the Los Padres Dam to Mission Fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm leaves over 80k South Bay residents, airp...
|Sat
|Bobby Lauser
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|Feb 16
|charpentier pluto
|1
|Couple tries to sell baby at Walmart; 'Save Mor... (Jun '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartalingus
|106
|Help me get home
|Feb 2
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC