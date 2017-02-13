Cannery Row ranked No. 1 visitor attraction in Monterey County
Monterey >> The top destination for visitors to the Monterey Peninsula possesses a prominent spot in local history and American literature where it was once described as “a poem, a stink, a grating noise, a quality of light, a tone, a habit, a nostalgia, a dream.” But today, the area made famous by its early 20th century industry and Salinas native John Steinbeck's novel, Cannery Row has been cited as the top spot for visitors in the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau marketing intelligence report for 2016-17.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Feb 2
|Big Tom Teezer
|4
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan '17
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec '16
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec '16
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC