Cannery Row ranked No. 1 visitor attraction in Monterey County

Monterey >> The top destination for visitors to the Monterey Peninsula possesses a prominent spot in local history and American literature where it was once described as “a poem, a stink, a grating noise, a quality of light, a tone, a habit, a nostalgia, a dream.” But today, the area made famous by its early 20th century industry and Salinas native John Steinbeck's novel, Cannery Row has been cited as the top spot for visitors in the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau marketing intelligence report for 2016-17.

