Campaign contribution limits needed
Jeff Mitchell: Campaign contribution limits needed now Jeff Mitchell discusses the need for the Board of Supervisors to adopt campaign contribution limits Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2l2EuOh I've long argued that on the county and municipal levels, there ought to be some rules restricting or limiting the use of professional petition signature gatherers to qualify local initiative measures for the ballot. I think they're a plague on local politics and are often used by those who seek change but don't have the organizational support, the time or the willingness to dispense with the shoe leather on their own to get a measure qualified for the ballot.
