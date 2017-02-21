Bolsa Knolls neighborhood cleaning up...

Bolsa Knolls neighborhood cleaning up after flood

Wednesday

Salinas >> Evacuations were lifted for the Bolsa Knolls area just north of Salinas on Tuesday morning after the Santa Rita Creek overflowed its banks Monday forcing some residents of this small enclave to flee their homes. But most residents of the area in unincorporated Monterey County were in mop-up mode as the waterway began receding on Tuesday.

Salinas, CA

