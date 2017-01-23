Woman dies after crash on Monterey-Salinas Highway
Toro Park >> A 35-year-old Salinas woman died Friday when her vehicle collided into a pickup, the California Highway Patrol said. While the crash is still under investigation, the CHP believes a white Mazda pickup that was traveling east on the Monterey-Salinas Highway struck a white 2004 Suzuki SUV heading westbound.
