Woman dies after crash on Monterey-Salinas Highway

Toro Park >> A 35-year-old Salinas woman died Friday when her vehicle collided into a pickup, the California Highway Patrol said. While the crash is still under investigation, the CHP believes a white Mazda pickup that was traveling east on the Monterey-Salinas Highway struck a white 2004 Suzuki SUV heading westbound.

