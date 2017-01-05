Villegas bumps Kennedy from Traffic Commission
Villegas bumps Kennedy from Traffic Commission Lack of a quorum forces postponement of the Traffic Commission's next meeting on Thursday. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2hYmaTn Newly elected District 6 Salinas City Council member John "Tony" Villegas removed Steve Kennedy from the Salinas Traffic and Transportation Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Dec 25
|joan crawford s bush
|33
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec 8
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
|Salinas Windshield repair and Auto glass replac...
|Nov '16
|DGO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC