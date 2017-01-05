Villegas bumps Kennedy from Traffic Commission Lack of a quorum forces postponement of the Traffic Commission's next meeting on Thursday. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2hYmaTn Newly elected District 6 Salinas City Council member John "Tony" Villegas removed Steve Kennedy from the Salinas Traffic and Transportation Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.