Victim of fatal shooting outside north Salinas restaurant identified
Salinas >> The victim of a shooting in a parking lot of a North Salinas business on Saturday night has been identified by the Salinas Police Department. Daniel Juarez Morales, 26, of Salinas, was pronounced dead at the scene outside Buffalo Wild Wings at 1980 N. Main St. in Salinas.
