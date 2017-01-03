Victim of fatal shooting outside nort...

Victim of fatal shooting outside north Salinas restaurant identified

14 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> The victim of a shooting in a parking lot of a North Salinas business on Saturday night has been identified by the Salinas Police Department. Daniel Juarez Morales, 26, of Salinas, was pronounced dead at the scene outside Buffalo Wild Wings at 1980 N. Main St. in Salinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

