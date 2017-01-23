Two Salinas police officers on leave ...

Two Salinas police officers on leave after shooting death of knife-wielding teenager

16 hrs ago

Two Salinas police officers are on paid leave after an early morning attempt to disarm a knife-wielding teenager ended with lethal force, according to the Monterey County District Attorney. The incident took place on the 600 block of Terrace Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy District Attorney Ed Hazel said.

