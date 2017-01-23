Two Salinas police officers identifie...

Two Salinas police officers identified in shooting death of knife-wielding teen

1 hr ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> The names of the officers involved in the shooting death of a knife-wielding teen in Salinas on Jan. 18 were released by the Salinas Police Department on Tuesday. Officer Manuel Lopez, Jr., a nine-year Salinas Police Department veteran, and Officer Jared Dominici, a three-year veteran, are on administrative leave in accordance with standard procedures, and were part of the 14 officers who responded to the incident.

