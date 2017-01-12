Three men detained in connection to q...

Three men detained in connection to quadruple Salinas shooting.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Monterey County Weekly

When the news media gathers for a press conference at the Salinas Police Department in the aftermath of a shooting, the narrative officials present is routinely the same: There are no suspects, and witnesses are refusing to cooperate with police. They broke from that routine Friday when Cmdr.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Jan 12 Lauralanthalasa 2
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Jan 11 Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
News A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di... Nov '16 HD vacaville 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Monterey County was issued at January 15 at 6:55AM PST

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,940,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC