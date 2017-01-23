Teen's friend seeks answers after officer-involved shooting.
A memorial for 16-year-old Marlon Joel Rodas-Sanchez who was shot and killed inside his home after an hour-long standoff Jan. 18. A memorial for 16-year-old Marlon Joel Rodas-Sanchez who was shot and killed inside his home after an hour-long standoff Jan. 18. A bullet hole from a weapon fired by Salinas police in an incident that left a 16-year-old dead. Salinas police followed 16-year-old Marlon Joel Rodas-Sanchez into his house around 2:30am on Jan. 18. While it's still uncertain of what took place inside, Rodas-Sanchez died from his wounds after two police officers fired multiple shots from an AR-15 and a .45 caliber pistol on him at close range.
