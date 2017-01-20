Teen shot by Salinas police ID'd

Teen shot by Salinas police ID'd

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Salinas Californian

Teen shot by Salinas police ID'd 16-year-old Marlon Joel Rodas-Sanchez died in the early Wednesday morning incident on Terrace Street Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2jIldA5 The person fatally shot by Salinas police during an incident early Wednesday morning has been identified as 16-year-old Marlon Joel Rodas-Sanchez, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. The DA's office is investigating the officer-involved shooting, as recommended in a Department of Justice review of Salinas police, and the parents of the teen have agreed to release his name, according to a statement from the DA's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Jan 18 Lori 3
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Jan 11 Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
News A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di... Nov '16 HD vacaville 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Monterey County was issued at January 22 at 3:50AM PST

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,505 • Total comments across all topics: 278,145,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC