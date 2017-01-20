Teen shot by Salinas police ID'd 16-year-old Marlon Joel Rodas-Sanchez died in the early Wednesday morning incident on Terrace Street Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2jIldA5 The person fatally shot by Salinas police during an incident early Wednesday morning has been identified as 16-year-old Marlon Joel Rodas-Sanchez, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. The DA's office is investigating the officer-involved shooting, as recommended in a Department of Justice review of Salinas police, and the parents of the teen have agreed to release his name, according to a statement from the DA's office.

