Supervisors denounce immigration ban
Supervisors denounce immigration ban The Monterey County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to denounce President Trump's executive order on immigration. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2jSYlLh Luis Alejo is sworn in on Tuesday to serve as Monterey County Supervisor for District 1. Administering the oath is Karina Cervantez Alejo.
