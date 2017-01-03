Storm damage assessment underway in Monterey County as more rain looms on horizon

Joe Tringali walks through water flooding his home after the Carmel River swept over its banks on Paso Hondo Road in Carmel Valley on Monday. Salinas >> As they worked to evaluate the extent of the damage from heavy rain and winds that soaked Monterey County over the weekend, local officials remained wary about another storm expected to drop in on the saturated region by midweek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.