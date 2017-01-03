Squid's jalopy sputters to a stop next to Bruce Taylor's Tesla.
It's Electrica Squid was puttering around Oldtown Salinas the other day in Squid's old jalopy, running some post-holiday errands. There were unwanted Christmas gifts to return-that person who gives Squid a Snuggie every year, you know who you are-grocery shopping for an epic New Year's Eve party at the lair and some Vitamin C to fortify Squidself against a nascent head cold.
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Dec 25
|joan crawford s bush
|33
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec 8
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
|Salinas Windshield repair and Auto glass replac...
|Nov '16
|DGO
|2
