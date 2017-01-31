Some Monterey County schools a safe havensa for immigrant children
SALINAS >> In an effort to assuage community fears, education leaders throughout Monterey County recently began taking steps to protect undocumented students and their families. Trustees at the Alisal Union and Salinas City Elementary school districts have approved resolutions designating their schools as “safe havens,” which reflect the policies that sanctuary cities have adopted.
