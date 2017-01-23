Salinas to launch open data project
Salinas to launch open data project The city of Salinas is launching an open data and civic engagement initiative Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2klFVTt The Dec. 13, 2016 Salinas City Council meeting included a swearing-in ceremony for Scott Davis and John "Tony" Villegas Salinas is, therefore, launching an open data and civic engagement initiative designed to make its information more accessible. The goal is also to get residents to be more involved with local government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Mon
|Local Statistics
|1
|Help me get home
|Jan 18
|Lori
|3
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC