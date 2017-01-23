Salinas to launch open data project

Salinas to launch open data project

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Salinas to launch open data project The city of Salinas is launching an open data and civic engagement initiative Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2klFVTt The Dec. 13, 2016 Salinas City Council meeting included a swearing-in ceremony for Scott Davis and John "Tony" Villegas Salinas is, therefore, launching an open data and civic engagement initiative designed to make its information more accessible. The goal is also to get residents to be more involved with local government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Lot Sex Business Down Mon Local Statistics 1
Help me get home Jan 18 Lori 3
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Jan 11 Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,218,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC