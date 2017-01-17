Salinas students reflect on leadership in DC Students from across the Salinas Valley have traveled from the "Salinas Bowl of the World" to Washington D.C. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2jXdOcY Reflecting on the work of our nation's leaders, past and present, students from across the Salinas Valley have traveled from the "Salinas Bowl of the World" to Washington, D.C. as the nation prepares for a change in leadership later this week. The 100 students are from the Salinas Valley Dream Academy and have been going to iconic sites such as the Lincoln Memorial, National Monument, Capitol Hill, the Holocaust Museum and the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.