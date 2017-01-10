Salinas students meet with police chief

Salinas students meet with police chief

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Salinas students meet with police chief Salinas student leaders sat down with new Salinas Police Chief Adele FresA© Monday at Hartnell College. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2igJg8h On Monday evening at Hartnell College, students from all five area high schools posed questions for new Salinas Police Chief Adele FresAZA© at an open community meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: First Security Services (May '14) 9 hr Jennifer Lawrence 34
Help me get home Jan 7 Michelle 1
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
News A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di... Nov '16 HD vacaville 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monterey County was issued at January 10 at 7:21PM PST

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,687

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC