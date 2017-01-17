Salinas police ID fatal shooting victims

Salinas police ID fatal shooting victims

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> Police identified Jose Luis Flores-Vargas,27, and Alejandro Ramirez, 25, as the two victims who were fatally shot Thursday, while also announcing the three people detained as part of the investigation were released. Four people were shot Thursday night about 9 p.m. on the 500 block of Sunrise Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Jan 12 Lauralanthalasa 2
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Jan 11 Jennifer Lawrence 34
Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again Dec 29 LaTreena Toots 1
Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists Dec 29 Happy Buts 1
News Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07) Dec '16 USCITIZEN 15
News Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies Dec '16 Gina olanio 2
News A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di... Nov '16 HD vacaville 2
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Monterey County was issued at January 18 at 12:00AM PST

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,407 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC