Salinas police ID fatal shooting victims
Salinas >> Police identified Jose Luis Flores-Vargas,27, and Alejandro Ramirez, 25, as the two victims who were fatally shot Thursday, while also announcing the three people detained as part of the investigation were released. Four people were shot Thursday night about 9 p.m. on the 500 block of Sunrise Street.
