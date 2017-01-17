Salinas Police arrest murder suspect with no body to be found.
There's no body, but based on a year's worth of detective work, the Salinas Police Department and Monterey County District Attorney's office believe they have a strong case against 23-year-old Tai Cruz of Salinas, who was arrested Friday in the murder of 18-year-old Paulino Guzman III. Guzman, also of Salinas, was reported missing in January 2016 by family members, but based on numerous interviews with witness and others, police came to believe by the summer that Guzman was dead, Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|14 hr
|Lori
|3
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC