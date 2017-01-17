Salinas Police arrest murder suspect ...

Salinas Police arrest murder suspect with no body to be found.

There's no body, but based on a year's worth of detective work, the Salinas Police Department and Monterey County District Attorney's office believe they have a strong case against 23-year-old Tai Cruz of Salinas, who was arrested Friday in the murder of 18-year-old Paulino Guzman III. Guzman, also of Salinas, was reported missing in January 2016 by family members, but based on numerous interviews with witness and others, police came to believe by the summer that Guzman was dead, Cmdr.

