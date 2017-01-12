Salinas man sentenced for role in Castroville bank robbery.

A 23-year-old Salinas resident, Jose Lemus, was sentenced on Wednesday to four and a half years in prison for his role in a 2011 armed bank robbery at the Castroville branch of Rabobank. Lemus admitted to entering the bank on Aug. 22, 2011, with another man who was carrying a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

