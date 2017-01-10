Salinas escapes weekend major flooding

Salinas escapes weekend major flooding Authorities are closely watching weather reports to remain prepared for possible floods. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2igU4D3 As heavy rain caused a levee to break in Carmel and waters to creep up around cars in Morgan Hill, Salinas remained mostly unscathed by the heavy rainfall that came down over the weekend.

