Salinas council members set priorities

Editor's note: this is the first of a series of articles that introduces newly elected officials locally and statewide

At the Dec. 13 Council meeting, Scott Davis council member for District 1 and John "Tony" Villegas council member for District 6, were sworn in at what was their first official council meeting.

