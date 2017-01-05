Salinas council members set priorities
Editor's note: this is the first of a series of articles that introduces newly elected officials locally and statewide Salinas council members set priorities Editor's note: this is the first of a series of articles that introduces newly elected officials locally and statewide Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2hY3yDf Newly elected council member Scott Davis sits in the chair for the first time, Salinas City Council Swearing In 2016 Editor's note: this is the first of a series of articles that introduces newly elected officials locally and statewide At the Dec. 13 Council meeting , Scott Davis council member for District 1 and John "Tony" Villegas council member for District 6, were sworn in at what was their first official council meeting.
