Salinas chief to meet with community, teens

What: Community meeting with Police Chief Adele Frese and leadership from high schools in the Salinas Union High School District. SALINAS >> Salinas teen leaders will meet with Adele Fresé, the city's new chief of police to address concerns on issues ranging from gangs to immigration and building trust with law enforcement.

