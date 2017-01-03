Salinas chief to meet with community, teens
What: Community meeting with Police Chief Adele Frese and leadership from high schools in the Salinas Union High School District. SALINAS >> Salinas teen leaders will meet with Adele Fresé, the city's new chief of police to address concerns on issues ranging from gangs to immigration and building trust with law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Dec 25
|joan crawford s bush
|33
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec 8
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
|Salinas Windshield repair and Auto glass replac...
|Nov '16
|DGO
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC