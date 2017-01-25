PHOTOS: 2017 Point-in-Time Homeless Survey
Christina Connery, left, goes over census tract maps with volunteers at the 2017 Point-In-Time Homeless Count and Survey conducted by the Coalition of Homeless Service Providers in Salinas early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th. PHOTOS: 2017 Point-in-Time Homeless Survey Christina Connery, left, goes over census tract maps with volunteers at the 2017 Point-In-Time Homeless Count and Survey conducted by the Coalition of Homeless Service Providers in Salinas early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Lot Sex Business Down
|Jan 23
|Local Statistics
|1
|Help me get home
|Jan 18
|Lori
|3
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Jan 11
|Jennifer Lawrence
|34
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC