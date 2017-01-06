People of Public Safety: Guadalupe Gonzalez
People of Public Safety: Guadalupe Gonzalez Salinas Police Officer Guadalupe Gonzalez said the hours are rough but she wouldn't change it for anything. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2i1Wbuz Why did you go into this line of work ? I wanted to help people, make a difference in people's life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Sat
|Michelle
|1
|Anarcists Cance Tea Dance Again
|Dec 29
|LaTreena Toots
|1
|Mall Sex Annoys Foreign Tourists
|Dec 29
|Happy Buts
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Dec 25
|joan crawford s bush
|33
|Could Salinas Become the Next Sanctuary City on... (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|USCITIZEN
|15
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies
|Dec '16
|Gina olanio
|2
|A cold case revisited: The night Dolly Evans di...
|Nov '16
|HD vacaville
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC